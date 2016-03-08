Appealing - Mobile UI animations

http://app-ealing.com/ is an online showcase of UI animations found in real apps.

During a recent project I was surprised how difficult it was to find examples of mobile UI animation on the internet. The majority of Google results lead to blog posts showcasing examples found on Dribbble, which as awesome as they are, are usually created in After Effects and without the limitations that face live apps or working code. I started to find and capture examples myself and quickly built an extensive collection of recordings. Instead of leaving them to grow dusty on my desktop I decided to create a blog to showcase them online; a place for people to visit and gain inspiration. Currently, there are over 100 UI animation examples on Appealing, and the list is constantly growing.

Please check it out, bookmark it for future reference, and of course, any app suggestions are very welcome!