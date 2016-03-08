Richard Burton

Refresh Spinner in Swift

Richard Burton
Richard Burton
  • Save
Refresh Spinner in Swift ui menubar app mac
Download color palette

This background is the perfect setting for Balance in dark mode.

I’ve been building this animation with QuartzCode and Xcode over the last couple of days. The banking data from Balance will be synced 2-3 times a day. However, if someone wants to refresh it manually, they’ll be able to. When they hover over the icon it shows the last time a sync occurred.

If you’d like to join the beta mailing list, you can sign up through this Twitter Card.

[I’m 192/288 into my year of shots.]

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2016
Richard Burton
Richard Burton

More by Richard Burton

View profile
    • Like