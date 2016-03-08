Refresh Spinner in Swift

This background is the perfect setting for Balance in dark mode.

I’ve been building this animation with QuartzCode and Xcode over the last couple of days. The banking data from Balance will be synced 2-3 times a day. However, if someone wants to refresh it manually, they’ll be able to. When they hover over the icon it shows the last time a sync occurred.

If you’d like to join the beta mailing list, you can sign up through this Twitter Card.

[I’m 192/288 into my year of shots.]