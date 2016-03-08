Mateusz Urbańczyk

G&I Identity

Mateusz Urbańczyk
Mateusz Urbańczyk
  • Save
G&I Identity animal full work job hire branding presentation brand mark lion identity logo
Download color palette

Identity from previous year. Behance presentation: http://on.be.net/1zBBfK6

35c7a2c504b150bf82f02b610b041e72
Rebound of
G&I Identity For Sale
By Mateusz Urbańczyk
View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2016
Mateusz Urbańczyk
Mateusz Urbańczyk

More by Mateusz Urbańczyk

View profile
    • Like