Chon Lee

Mystical Lion

Chon Lee
Chon Lee
  • Save
Mystical Lion hiko illustration colours shapes mane lion
Download color palette

I decided to experiment more with this style, had a lot of fun with the multicolour mane!

show some love if you like it :D

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2016
Chon Lee
Chon Lee

More by Chon Lee

View profile
    • Like