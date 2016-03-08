KFU ITIS Gamification

This is the app connected with Kazan State University but it doesn't rely on classical style. Gamification dictates darky colors and special color patterns.

You can see the empty state of profile page (yeah, see how profile icon with badge stands for competition). Note: we register our students outside the app - quite after enroll.

Second screen is a peace of badges view. You can get up to 50 points from regular lessons and 50 more from the final test. Don't waste your time so:)

App is available for one department of KFU now. But if it helps, we will expand our auditory ;)