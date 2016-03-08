Martin Marinov

Oblivion

Oblivion surrealism oblivion desert triangle manipulation photomanipulation
Another triangle inspired photomanipulation. Hope you like it. I'll be glad to here some opinions :)

Check the full version at Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/40528151/Oblivion

Posted on Mar 8, 2016
