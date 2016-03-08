Lobo VS. Wolverine - Phil Hale Tribute

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Always loved the style of Phil Hale and so I had to do a little mashup learning his brushstroke. The colors differ much from the original to match the skin of Lobo much more, by doing so, I found that this coloring is even more intriguing than Hales original version... (compare here:https://pbmo.files.wordpress.com/2013/03/hellblazer-by-phil-hale.jpg)
Patrons receive the PSD, Hi-Res version.
A process Gif is attached to this post on patreon, free to download:
https://www.patreon.com/posts/4773122
cheers