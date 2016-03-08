Daniel Lauding

mrUsta

Daniel Lauding
Daniel Lauding
mrUsta pixate ux ui ios app service mobile mrusta
Designed the mobile app for mrUsta in dubai. Also put it together with pixate.

Its out! https://itunes.apple.com/se/app/mrusta-better-services-for/id1084154341?l=en&mt=8

Posted on Mar 8, 2016
Daniel Lauding
Daniel Lauding

