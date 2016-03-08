Léa Poisson

2 invites !

Léa Poisson
Léa Poisson
Hire Me
  • Save
2 invites ! designer creative opportunity talent invites invitation dribbble
Download color palette

Hey guys,

I have two invitations here and I'm looking for talents who wants to join the adventure !

Interested ? Please show me your best work or your portfolio I'm on Twitter or Instagram and please share the shot :)

--------------------------------------------------------------------

Hey all,

Thanks for sharing your nice portfolios. It was really difficult to make a choice.

Congratulations and welcome to @Nina Aubert and @Rafał Helak :)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2016
Léa Poisson
Léa Poisson
Crafting design & illustrations with a soul
Hire Me

More by Léa Poisson

View profile
    • Like