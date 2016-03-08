Karolis Strautniekas

Smith Journal #1

Karolis Strautniekas
Karolis Strautniekas
  • Save
Smith Journal #1 alcohol texture spots beer taxi bottle egg symbol icons art drawing illustration
Download color palette

Some spot illustrations for the Smith Journal.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2016
Karolis Strautniekas
Karolis Strautniekas

More by Karolis Strautniekas

View profile
    • Like