Mr Teddy Bear

Mr Teddy Bear clean design cute bear teddy teddy bear logo
Hello again,

After a lot of work, client wanted Mr Teddy Bear more personalized based on his real Teddy Bear. Now we are moving on with this choice.

Mr Teddy Bear
Posted on Mar 8, 2016
