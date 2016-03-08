Air icon game

Darya Yakovleva

20 high detailed game icons. Every icon is about 512×512 pixels. There are icons: 4 elements (earth, air, fire, water), book, bottle, chest, coins, crystal, flag, goblet, gold, grass, iron, key, mana, purse, scroll, stone, wood.

Read more about this project: http://chuchilko.com/icons/

You can buy it here: Envato | Unity Store | Shutterstock

О том, как я такое рисую, а так же огромное количество полезной информации, ты можешь узнать тут VK | Instagram

Posted on Mar 8, 2016
