State of Stack - Landing page

Recently, together with Typeform's development team, we've created State of Stack. State of Stack is a platform for checking how your dev skills compare to those most desired on the market. Prepared by developers for developers. Designed by Netguru Design Team. The data is presented with the use of a Chart.js library and charts are rendered on canvas.

PS. you can read more about State of Stack here.