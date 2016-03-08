State of Stack - Landing page

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey Dribbblers,
Recently, together with Typeform's development team, we've created State of Stack. State of Stack is a platform for checking how your dev skills compare to those most desired on the market. Prepared by developers for developers. Designed by Netguru Design Team. The data is presented with the use of a Chart.js library and charts are rendered on canvas.
We will appreciate your feedback! Thanks and have a great week!
PS. you can read more about State of Stack here.