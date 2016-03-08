Charley Robinson

Bowlive II 2011

Charley Robinson
Charley Robinson
  • Save
Bowlive II 2011 logo color texture gig tour illustration art design graphic design poster identity branding
Download color palette

5 years later and I still love the simplicity of this design — every once in a while you really get lucky and land on something you least expected. This was my first official Soulive project — branding their annual two week residency at the best venue in town — The Brooklyn Bowl.

Soulive bowlive
Rebound of
Soulive – Bowlive Branding
By Charley Robinson
Charley Robinson
Charley Robinson

More by Charley Robinson

View profile
    • Like