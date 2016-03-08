🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Something I’ve been working on lately. Trying out alternative to just doing a hamburger menu. Got the idea after reading Joey Rabbitt’s “The Curtain Menu: A mobile alternative to the desktop drop-down menu” post.
Prototype done in Flinto Mac and Sketch.
Oh yeah, this will be a real app, soon-ish.