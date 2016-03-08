Art Blanc
Weekend, Inc.

Side Menu

Art Blanc
Weekend, Inc.
Art Blanc for Weekend, Inc.
Hire Us
  • Save
Side Menu prototype curtain menu side menu gif
Download color palette

Something I’ve been working on lately. Trying out alternative to just doing a hamburger menu. Got the idea after reading Joey Rabbitt’s “The Curtain Menu: A mobile alternative to the desktop drop-down menu” post.

Prototype done in Flinto Mac and Sketch.

Oh yeah, this will be a real app, soon-ish.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2016
Weekend, Inc.
Weekend, Inc.
Hire Us

More by Weekend, Inc.

View profile
    • Like