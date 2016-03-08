Spotlight Feature MK

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Spotlight is the Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay academy award winner 2016. The movie is about the true story of how the Boston Globe uncovered the massive scandal of child molestation and cover-up within the local Catholic Archdiocese, shaking the entire Catholic Church to its core.
http://spotlightthefilm.com/