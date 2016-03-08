Reuno

Corgi Engine #3

Reuno
Reuno
  • Save
Corgi Engine #3
Download color palette

I've released v2.0 of the Corgi Engine, the best platformer solution for Unity a few weeks back. Check it out : http://www.moremountains.com/corgi-engine-best-unity-2d-platformer

Posted on Mar 8, 2016
Reuno
Reuno

More by Reuno

View profile
    • Like