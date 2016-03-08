Joe Leschisin
Kella Design

Etnies - Marana Ryan Sheckler

Joe Leschisin
Kella Design
Joe Leschisin for Kella Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Etnies - Marana Ryan Sheckler web design website typography ui web shoes skateboarding skate hero etnies apparel
Download color palette

A new concept I was working on over the weekend. A huge fan of Etnies shoes, but feel their branding is always so heavy and dark. Trying to bring a new fresh look to the current identity.

Full pixels coming soon!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2016
Kella Design
Kella Design
Hire Us

More by Kella Design

View profile
    • Like