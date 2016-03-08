Cécile L. Parker

Little garden

Cécile L. Parker
Cécile L. Parker
  • Save
Little garden leaves houseplants illustration garden planters succulents plants cactus
Download color palette

A small plant set, inspired by the plants I see on my way to work.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2016
Cécile L. Parker
Cécile L. Parker
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Cécile L. Parker

View profile
    • Like