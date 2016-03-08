Lily Kao

Guilty Pleasure

Guilty Pleasure pistachio graphic design sweets cone dessert ice cream vector icon illustration stamp postage daily postage
Daily Postage 065
(Late Post) The highlight of the day was this Pistachio Almond ice cream on a cone.

