Leah the wombat

Leah the wombat icon illustration pretty pink character girl bow marsupial animal cute wombat
This Elliott's girlfriend, Leah.
Don't tell anyone but she's actually just Elliott with a different bow. Funny what the position of a bow does for gender....

I am working on collection of wombats for a social project that I shall share soon. I'm pretty excited about it, I think it'll be a lot of fun.

Posted on Mar 8, 2016
