Local Ottawa Zine "Savage Loon" - Masthead Script

Local Ottawa Zine "Savage Loon" - Masthead Script
For Vol. 2 of the local Ottawa zine "Savage Loon" I created a handdrawn script logo for a masthead, which I then vectored/cleaned up in Illustrator. Feedback and critiques are always welcome. Cover photograph from Ethan Allen, portfolio at www.ethanallenphoto.ca.

Posted on Mar 8, 2016
