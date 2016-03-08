Carlos Lujan

Finish Strong

Carlos Lujan
Carlos Lujan
  • Save
Finish Strong handmadefont fonts type typedesign letters branding typography lettering
Download color palette

You can watch the video of this lettering here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BCpDL3hmC2i/?taken-by=lujancarloz

: >

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2016
Carlos Lujan
Carlos Lujan

More by Carlos Lujan

View profile
    • Like