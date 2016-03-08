Annual Fall Autumn Party In Club Rvb Calks

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Download Here
Print Dimensions: A5 / 5.83x8.27
Annual Fall Autumn Party In Club is a a5-format flyer for any autumn or fall related celebration, party, show, event or special evening in any bar, club or private place. It can be used for a themed event too. Fully organized, layered and named, as well as fully and easily editable if needed. It is also easy to scale down into a postcard format versions if required. Print Ready, bleeding guidelines are included as expected.
please note that two versions have been included, a RVB and a CMJK one.
Used fonts:
Times New Roman (system font): https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/mti/times-new-roman/
Hoefler Text: https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/apple/hoefler-text/
Georgia: http://www.fonts.com/font/microsoft-corporation/georgia#product_top
MODEL NOT INCLUDED