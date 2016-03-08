Max Pirsky

UM 2

Max Pirsky
Max Pirsky
  • Save
UM 2 mark logo minimal serif monogram type identity branding unimasters um
Download color palette

Another direction for the UM monogram, this one aiming to reflect the company's customer-focused, boutique approach.

E283bd506ded439a0ada4d88cf2c0c1f
Rebound of
UM Exploration
By Max Pirsky
View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2016
Max Pirsky
Max Pirsky

More by Max Pirsky

View profile
    • Like