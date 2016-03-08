Jim Viola // Damn Good Brand

Kickball Logos

Kickball Logos flat ribbons design sports kickball logo
Fell off with the lettering for a bit. Been really busy with a ton of stuff. Here's some quick logos I created for a charity event in Jersey.

Posted on Mar 8, 2016
