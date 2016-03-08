Vesna Planko

Woman with a cat

Vesna Planko
Vesna Planko
Hire Me
  • Save
Woman with a cat cat mother in law illustration
Download color palette

A fun illustration of my mother in law. Yes, she is a Rammstein fan :)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2016
Vesna Planko
Vesna Planko
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Vesna Planko

View profile
    • Like