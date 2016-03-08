🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Download Here
Print Dimensions: A5 / 5.83x8.27
Special Geek Night Party In Club is a A5 flyer meant for any kind of party, themed or special evening in a club, bar, private room, or, indeed, any theme / subject related to music and / or technology. It can additionally be used to promote a technology event , or any costume special event. Fully organized, layered and named, as well as fully and easily editable if needed. Print Ready, bleeding guidelines are included as expected.
Used Fonts:
League Gothic: http://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/
League-Gothic Avenir: http://www.myfonts.com/fonts/linotype/avenir/
Good Times: http://www.dafont.com/good-times.font
MODEL NOT INCLUDED