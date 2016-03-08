Download Here

Print Dimensions: A5 / 5.83x8.27

Black Star Special Night Party In Club is originally a a5-format flyer for a special party in a black club. However , it can be used for a variety of purposes: r’nb or rap event / evening / show in a bar or any other place including a private one. It can be used to promote an artist or a performer as well , not to mention that it can be useful for any music or afro-american themed celebrations or events, too. Fully organized, layered and named, as well as fully and easily editable if needed. It is also easy to scale down into a postcard format version if required. Print Ready, bleeding guidelines are included as expected.

Used Fonts :

Streetbrush: http://www.myfonts.com/fonts/robarnow/streetbrush/regular/ Wet Dreamz : http://www.dafont.com/wet-dreamz.font Avenir : http://www.myfonts.com/fonts/linotype/avenir/

MODEL NOT INCLUDED