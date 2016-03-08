Download Here

PRINT DIMENSIONS : A5 / 5.83x8.27

Flyer Super Modern Fitness Club Advertising Opening is a A5 flyer for a special grand opening or advertising for a sport club or a fitness club, or anything related to either fitness , gym or sport. It can be used for a theme party also for both professional or personal events. It can also be us to promote a personal coach. Fully organized, layered and named, as well as fully and easily editable if needed. Print Ready, bleeding guidelines are included as expected.

Used Fonts:

Avenir: http://www.myfonts.com/fonts/linotype/avenir/

ChunkFive: http://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/ChunkFive

Model NOT included