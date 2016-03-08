Ivy Mukherjee

Icon exploration (continued)

Ivy Mukherjee
Ivy Mukherjee
Hire Me
  • Save
Icon exploration (continued) shopping design minimal grocery biscuit snacks chocolate bakery cake ui icon
Download color palette

A couple of more icons from the exploration I shared earlier.
I will be sharing other explorations as well.
Stay tuned.

Press L or F to show some love.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2016
Ivy Mukherjee
Ivy Mukherjee
Design Manager @Bumble // Previously: Shopify Growth
Hire Me

More by Ivy Mukherjee

View profile
    • Like