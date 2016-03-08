🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Download Here
Print Dimensions: A5/5.83x8.27 inch
Sexy Poker Night Party In Club is a flyer for a special poker evening, in a club, bar or any other kind of place, including a casino, obviously. It can be useful whether it is a specific show, event, or special attraction and even if the promoted event turns out to be a private gambling night in anybody’s home. This is a A5 format easy to transform into a postcard if needed. Print Ready, bleeding guidelines are included as required. Fully organized, layered and named, as well as fully and easily editable if necessary.
Used Fonts :
Streetbrush: http://www.myfonts.com/fonts/robarnow/streetbrush/regular/ Twentieth Century MT: http://www.myfonts.com/fonts/mti/twentieth-century-mt/
Wet Dreamz : http://www.dafont.com/wet-dreamz.font BigNoodleTitling: http://www.dafont.com/fr/bignoodle-titling.font
Model NOT included