Print Dimensions: A5/5.83x8.27 inch

Sexy Poker Night Party In Club is a flyer for a special poker evening, in a club, bar or any other kind of place, including a casino, obviously. It can be useful whether it is a specific show, event, or special attraction and even if the promoted event turns out to be a private gambling night in anybody’s home. This is a A5 format easy to transform into a postcard if needed. Print Ready, bleeding guidelines are included as required. Fully organized, layered and named, as well as fully and easily editable if necessary.

Used Fonts :

Streetbrush: http://www.myfonts.com/fonts/robarnow/streetbrush/regular/ Twentieth Century MT: http://www.myfonts.com/fonts/mti/twentieth-century-mt/

Wet Dreamz : http://www.dafont.com/wet-dreamz.font BigNoodleTitling: http://www.dafont.com/fr/bignoodle-titling.font

Model NOT included