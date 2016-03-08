Sign in + Diseases screens from medical app

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Sign in and diseases screens from the medical app, Diseases screens show the treatable diseases and general info about that. User can have a live conversation with doctor about that particular disease for more precise information.