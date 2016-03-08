Prakhar Neel Sharma

Sign in + Diseases screens from medical app

Prakhar Neel Sharma
Prakhar Neel Sharma
Hire Me
  • Save
Sign in + Diseases screens from medical app emergency signup symptom patient doctor kidney app ui disease signin
Download color palette

Sign in and diseases screens from the medical app, Diseases screens show the treatable diseases and general info about that. User can have a live conversation with doctor about that particular disease for more precise information.

990ea2427b3ff157dd26d006a9815c03
Rebound of
Home + Feed for medical app (WIP)
By Prakhar Neel Sharma
View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2016
Prakhar Neel Sharma
Prakhar Neel Sharma
God is in the details. ✉️prakharsharma800@gmail{dot}com
Hire Me

More by Prakhar Neel Sharma

View profile
    • Like