Something thats been on my mind while ive been reading about Drumpf's endorsement of Mussolini and the KKK.

A riff on the popular bicycle stickers, which are based on Woody Guthrie's 1941 guitar inscription "This Machine Kills Fascists"

Get the Sprocket Android app here

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.retrographic.sprocket&hl=en