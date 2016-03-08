Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Retrographic

This Machine

This Machine culture community love peace green velorution cycling bicycle bike machine nazi guthrie
  1. community.png
  2. this_machine_kills_fascists_-_guthrie.jpg

Something thats been on my mind while ive been reading about Drumpf's endorsement of Mussolini and the KKK.

A riff on the popular bicycle stickers, which are based on Woody Guthrie's 1941 guitar inscription "This Machine Kills Fascists"

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.retrographic.sprocket&hl=en

Bicycles
We make a bicycle marketplace

