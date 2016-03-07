Alex Benson

Midwest Makers 1

Alex Benson
Alex Benson
Midwest Makers 1
First passes at a direction for a new video series I'm starting soon. Ideally I'd handletter it before I'm complete.

Posted on Mar 7, 2016
Alex Benson
Alex Benson

