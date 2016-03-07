Emily Zalla

My Heart Is In Kentucky

My Heart Is In Kentucky heart home ky typography hand-drawn lettering script t-shirt kentucky
Noticed Kentucky was underrepresented in the @50statesapparel contest, so I had to represent for the bluegrass. Thanks for putting on this friendly contest—best of luck @ Creative South!

"I never met a Kentuckian who wasn't either thinking about going home, or actually going home."

Rebound of
50 States T-Shirt Design Contest
By 50 States Supply
Posted on Mar 7, 2016
