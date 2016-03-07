Leslie.y Liu

Dota2 heros

Leslie.y Liu
Leslie.y Liu
  • Save
Dota2 heros dota icon
Download color palette

This project is inspired by the game Dota2.I made the lovely hero’s portrait icons for the youth.I played the game with my roommate all day sometimes in the school.This game gives us a lot of joy and memories.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 7, 2016
Leslie.y Liu
Leslie.y Liu

More by Leslie.y Liu

View profile
    • Like