David Rogers

Arizona - Paper State Flower series

David Rogers
David Rogers
  • Save
Arizona - Paper State Flower series a typography shapes paper letterforms laser dimensional 3d
Download color palette

A detail of AZ's saguaro cactus blossom—part of Paper State Flower project with @Ellen Schofield.

More at: http://paperstateflowers.com

View all tags
Posted on Mar 7, 2016
David Rogers
David Rogers

More by David Rogers

View profile
    • Like