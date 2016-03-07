Debbie Sajnani

Polaroid Land Camera

Debbie Sajnani
Debbie Sajnani
  • Save
Polaroid Land Camera digital society6 debbie sajnani bowllick miad rainbow vintage camera polaroid vector illustration adobe illustrator
Download color palette

Vintage rainbow striped Polaroid OneStep SX-70 Instant Camera created in Illustrator. You can now purchase this design on Society6!

society6.com/bowllick

Debbie Sajnani
Debbie Sajnani

More by Debbie Sajnani

View profile
    • Like