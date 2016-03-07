Octavio Carlock

Caja del Agua

Octavio Carlock
Octavio Carlock
  • Save
Caja del Agua vector pink san luis potosi mexico architecture
Download color palette

Caja del Agua // San Luis Potosí, MX.

Structure made to serve water for several neighborhoods. Opened in 1835 and designed by José Guerrero Solachi.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 7, 2016
Octavio Carlock
Octavio Carlock

More by Octavio Carlock

View profile
    • Like