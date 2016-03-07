Corey Megown

M

Corey Megown
Corey Megown
  • Save
M monogram m logo identity branding
Download color palette

A slight variation of a @michaelspitz experiment I was playing around as an option for a personal logo. Ended up looking like two Ms to me. Still kind of fun, so I wanted to share.

SVG version: http://codepen.io/cmegown/pen/jqWxGV

477b720b23b00a793e3c22ce7ae2be14
Rebound of
MM-onograms
By Michael Spitz
View all tags
Posted on Mar 7, 2016
Corey Megown
Corey Megown

More by Corey Megown

View profile
    • Like