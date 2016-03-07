Script Syndicate logo

Dion Pramadhan

Script Syndicate is a chrome new tab extension that will bringing you the curated resources, daily code related resources, and inspirations for developer from around the web.

I build this with my friend and soon to be launch at chrome web store.

More screen to come soon.

Have a nice day guys..

Posted on Mar 7, 2016
