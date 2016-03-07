Zach Robinson

Rally for Bernie on Android home screen android l chat mobile community material design app android
Here is our YUUGE (any Sanders fans out there?) update to Rally for Bernie on Android. We followed Material design and best practices for an Android while keeping with the brand and experience initially developed on iOS.

Download the Bernie app here on Android here http://goo.gl/z4jxyl

It has over 140 reviews with a near perfect rating!

Posted on Mar 7, 2016
