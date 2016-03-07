Conner Ahnen

BrandBoost 2015

In 6 weeks my co-horts at 502 Media Group planned and executed a $25,000 giveback campaign for a local non-profit in need. I designed the website for applicants to tell us why they deserved $25,000 in marketing services. Such a humbling experience!

Posted on Mar 7, 2016
