Zach Robinson

Rally for Bernie

Zach Robinson
Zach Robinson
  • Save
Rally for Bernie group chat home iphone chat community politics mobile app
Download color palette

Here is an update on the Bernie Sanders app, Rally in our V2 update.

It's live here http://appsto.re/us/9Hr5-.i

View all tags
Posted on Mar 7, 2016
Zach Robinson
Zach Robinson

More by Zach Robinson

View profile
    • Like