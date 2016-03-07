Brock Honma

NYC Icons

NYC Icons icons york new buildings manhattan architecture nyc
Icon set I created to showcase the architectural treasures within New York City. I miss you, New York!

Posted on Mar 7, 2016
Hi! I'm a UX / UI Designer.
