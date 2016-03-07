Milovanovic Milos

Hipster Lumberjack

Hipster Lumberjack drawing sketch beard tattoo axe lumberjack hipster
Completed illustration of the Lumberjack.
Currently working to create a shape for emblem. Will also work and on the alternate options.

800x600 attached.

Posted on Mar 7, 2016
