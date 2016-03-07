Marriage Equality

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
In a historic ruling on June 26 2015, the Supreme Court of the United States ruled that the fundamental right to marriage is a fundamental right for all... So I made this gif in celebration of that ruling, in support of many of my good friends.
Btw, I didn't have dribbble at the time.