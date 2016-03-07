James Mansfield

Requests

Requests audit survey
Requests is another module in the AssetOwl suite of tools. It allows retailers to create questionnaires to staff or suppliers who can then complete these on their mobile devices. The responses are collated for helping with planning etc.

Posted on Mar 7, 2016
Designing beautiful digital products that achieve impact

