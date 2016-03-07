Zach Goldstein

The Ellipsis - 3D Concept Design

Zach Goldstein
Zach Goldstein
  • Save
The Ellipsis - 3D Concept Design maya concept motorcycle 3d
Download color palette

I’ve always had a love for racing motorcycles, and am greatly inspired by the design of Italian super bikes from Ducati and MV Agusta. The Ellipsis is the result of my first attempt to design, model, and texture a superbike based on many of the exotic machines built in Italy and abroad.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 7, 2016
Zach Goldstein
Zach Goldstein

More by Zach Goldstein

View profile
    • Like